BERENSON--Dr. Murray J. Our family expresses profound gratitude for the life of Dr. Murray J. Berenson, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Born in 1932 in New York City into great poverty, Dr. Berenson never forgot where he came from and always gave to those in need. After brief military service, he graduated from Rutgers University and then from the New York University School of Medicine in 1961. He was a fixture of Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology at St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center for over forty years until his retirement in 2007. Dr. Berenson was an outstanding physician, known for his excellence in diagnostic and communication skills. His legacy is one of hard work, immense dedication to his patients, and a commitment to ensuring the success of future generations of physicians. He was deeply respected by his colleagues, and his devoted patients established the Murray J. Berenson, MD Program in Quality Care and Physician-Patient Communication at the NYU Langone School of Medicine in his honor. He was an energetic storyteller, a life-long Yankees fan, and a stickball player of fame. His relationship with the Middle Collegiate Church from his childhood until his death, in his words, saved his life. It was a sacred thing for his family to witness his peaceful passing on February 12th after injuries sustained from a fall. He is survived by his wife Susan, his brothers Joseph, Daniel, and Ronald, his children Stephen, Jennifer, Richard, and Kathryn, and his ten grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at the Middle Collegiate Church, 112 Second Avenue (at E. 7th St.), Manhattan, on March 3rd at 2pm. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

