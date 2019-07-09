BRAUNSTEIN--Murray. February 16, 1926 -July 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Judy for 64 years; devoted father and father-in-law of Dr. Ned and Merri Braunstein and Dr. Richard and Amy Braunstein, loving grandfather of Elizabeth and Lee Jarit, Andrea and Steven Aquino, Andrew Braunstein, Michael Braunstein, Genna and Neal Koral, Joshua Matz and Hillel Smith; and proud great-grandfather of Mackenzie, Ilana, Stella, Caroline and Amelia. Born in Brooklyn; WWII veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, graduate of NYU and Brooklyn Law School; he enjoyed a successful career as a jewelry manufacturer, importer, and wholesaler. An avid baseball player as a young man, he later turned to golfing and served as President at Middle Bay Country Club. After many happy years in Oceanside, Hewlett Harbor and Rockville Centre, he and Judy retired to St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at noon at Gutterman's in Woodbury, Long Island
Published in The New York Times on July 9, 2019