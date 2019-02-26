CHARASH--Murray, passed away February 23, 2019, at age 92. A handsome charmer, with a one-of-a- kind sense of humor, Murray brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. Professionally he worked in the garment and textile industry, while his true life's passion was music. Murray was Cantor at the Plainview Jewish Center and member of the Pro Arte Chorale. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Helen Hesse Charash, his children, their spouses, his grandchildren, and grand-son-in-law. Murray will be greatly missed.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MURRAY CHARASH.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019