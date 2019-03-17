GOODGOLD--Murray MD. 23 unfathomable years. It's hard to put into words where the time has gone and how so much has been lost for you and me. The hurt on your face knowing you would die never leaves me. My world changed forever after you died. I keep your picture with me always. I wish life was different - you are forever loved and deeply missed. Love, Iris
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019