HOCHHAUSER--Murray, born October 2nd, 1920, passed peacefully on August 12th, 2019 with his beloved wife Marilyn and children Jan, Shelley, Lisa, and daughter-in-law Monte Farris by his side. A quintessential New Yorker, Murray spent his working life as a mechanical engineer in NYC consulting on some of Manhattan's most iconic buildings. He retired to Santa Barbara, California to be near his children and his adoring grandchildren. His intelligence, sense of humor and compassion touched many and his legacy and love will continue within us all.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019