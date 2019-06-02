POLNER--Murray, 91. Died from an infection on May 30, 2019. Beloved spouse of Louise (Greenwald) Polner of Great Neck, NY, father to three children and grandfather to six. Editor of Present Tense magazine, 1973-90. An educator and historian, he wrote and edited books and articles with moral force on Vietnam vets, pacifism, the arms race, Branch Rickey's role in ending baseball's color line, and other topics close to his heart. A child of poor Russian immigrants, CUNY alumnus and Korean War vet, he advocated passionately for the vulnerable -- the homeless, military vets and animal rights. Interment will be Monday, June 3, 1:30pm, at L.I. National Cemetery, E. Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Jewish Peace Fellowship.



