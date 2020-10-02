1/
MURRAY SCHISGAL
SCHISGAL--Murray, Joseph. On October 1, 2020. Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and Zada. A native New Yorker, Murray served his country in the Navy in WWII and became an internationally acclaimed and award-winning playwright and screenwriter. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Reene. He is survived by children Jane and Zachary, their spouses Perry and Liz, sister Diane and grandchildren Sydney, Sam, Pearl, and Lila. Funeral Service 10:30am Sunday, October 4, 2020 at The Riverside 76th Street at Amsterdam Ave. Social Distancing will be practiced and Masks are required.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
