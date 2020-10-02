MURRAY SCHISGAL

SCHISGAL--Murray, Joseph. On October 1, 2020. Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and Zada. A native New Yorker, Murray served his country in the Navy in WWII and became an internationally acclaimed and award-winning playwright and screenwriter. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Reene. He is survived by children Jane and Zachary, their spouses Perry and Liz, sister Diane and grandchildren Sydney, Sam, Pearl, and Lila. Funeral Service 10:30am Sunday, October 4, 2020 at The Riverside 76th Street at Amsterdam Ave. Social Distancing will be practiced and Masks are required.





