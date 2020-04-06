FREILICH--Myra, Passed away on March 29, 2020 at the age of 79. Elementary school teacher. Loving daughter of the late Yitzchak and Ruth Ophir. Beloved wife of Dr. Herbert for 58 years. Adored and devoted mother of Amy Fruchter (Philip), Dr. Aaron (Sara), Debbie Fruchter (Steven), Dr. Joshua, Joel (Laura) and Neil. Cherished sister of Naomi Fish. Loving, kind and devoted grandmother of 26 and great-grandmother of two. Our matriarch's memory will forever live on.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2020