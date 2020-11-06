HATTERER--Myra S., MD, died peacefully at home in her sleep on November 5, 2020. Dr. Hatterer graduated Phi Beta Kappa from NYU and Alpha Omega Alpha from New York Medical College. She worked for over five decades as an adolescent and adult psychiatrist in private practice and was Assistant Clinical Professor at Columbia P & S. Dr. Hatterer was married for 50 years to Dr. Lawrence Hatterer. She is survived by their daughters Jane and Julie, her brother Dr. Alan Schatzberg and her grandchildren Marissa and Clifford Gelb, Isabella and Jason Bohner. Services private.





