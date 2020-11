Or Copy this URL to Share

HATTERER--Myra. The Officers and Clergy of Temple Israel of the City of New York mourn the passing of our longtime member Myra Hatterer. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her bereaved family. Heather Getman, President; David J. Gelfand, Rabbi





