BERMANT--Myrna Powell. Myrna Powell Bermant, born in Port Chester, NY in 1930, died peacefully at home in Boca Raton, Florida on April 23, 2019. Married to her beloved husband Robert for 68 years until his death in 2017. Also preceded in death by her son Michael Bermant, and her parents Jack Goodman Powell and Ethel Robinowitz Powell. Survived by her brother David Powell, son Donald J. Bermant (Denise), daughter Susan R. Cola (Peter), and grandchildren Jessica, Steven and John Cola. Remarkable for her energy, wit, and creativity, she was talented in a wide range of craft mediums and almost anything she touched could turn into a work of art. She was openhearted, gracious, and selfless. Interment at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY, on Thursday, April 25 at 11:00am.



