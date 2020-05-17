GARTENSTEIN-- Myrna Cooper. It is with great sadness that the family of Myrna Cooper Gartenstein announces her passing on April 29, 2020 at the age of 86 in East Northport, NY. Myrna was born on October 30, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to Harry and Aida Cohan. The youngest of three, Myrna attended Brooklyn College and began her teaching career in Niagara Falls in 1954. A lifelong teacher and learner, Myrna distinguished herself in a 65 year career as an educator. Myrna was a classroom teacher all over the country including in Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio, and North Carolina. While teaching in Greenburg Central 7 in New York, Myrna was also a Union Representative. Myrna was passionate about teaching teachers and was the founder and director of the New York City Teacher's Center. Subsequently she was the Principal of the Boulder Jewish Day School then Director of Teaching and Learning at The Ivy League School in Smithtown, NY. Myrna was blessed with an uncanny eye for talent, candid self expression and an insatiable desire to help the less fortunate. Myrna was married to Daniel Cooper in 1956 and to Stanley Gartenstein in 2004. She was an avid reader and patron of the arts. She had a love of the theater, both attending and participating in community productions. Myrna will be lovingly remembered by her family; Dr. Marcy Cooper and Eliza Howard of Louisville, CO and Noah Cooper, Margaret Velez Cooper, Gavin Jablonski and Cora Cooper of Smithtown, NY. A celebration of Myrna's life will be held in the future.





