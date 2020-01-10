FEUER--Myron, C., "Mike." son of Menkes and Rose (Kalfus) Feuer. Born on May 21, 1931 and died peacefully on January 9, 2020 at the age of 88 in Palm Beach, FL. Beloved husband of Ginger (Rubin) Feuer. Father of Matthew and Elizabeth (Toll) Feuer, Elizabeth Lingle and David and Steven. Grandfather of Adam and Eric Feuer and Benjamin and Alex Lingle. Funeral services will be held at Star of David Chapel on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:30pm, Star of David Chapel of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33412. Contributions in Mike's honor can be made to: Morse Memory Care, 4847 David S. Mack Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33417.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 10, 2020