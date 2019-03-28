KAUFMAN - Myron. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Myron Kaufman. Mike exhibited exceptional leadership and generosity within our Jewish community and was deeply committed to social and humanitarian causes. His legacy lives on through his family. Mike was predeceased by his son Marty. We extend our condolences to his beloved wife Joan; to his children, Steven (Stephanie) and Lois Kemp (Marc); and to his grandchildren, Sarah, Samantha, Jolie, David, Sean, and Max. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 28, 2019