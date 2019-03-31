MYRON KAUFMAN

KAUFMAN--Myron. American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague, Myron (Mike) Kaufman, who was dedicated to Israel, the Jewish community, and the cause of higher education. A member of AFHU's national board, Mike helped to foster pioneering academic and research pursuits at Hebrew University. He and his beloved wife Joan are recognized for their humanitarianism on the Wall of Life. We extend our deepest sympathies to Joan; to their children, Steven (Stephanie), Lois Kemp (Marc) and grandchildren. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem Professor Asher Cohen, President American Friends of the Hebrew University Marc O. Mayer, President Beth Asnien McCoy, Chief Executive Officer Stanley Bogen, National Board Member
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019
