KAUFMAN--Myron L., passed away in Boca Raton, Florida on March 27, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan; his children, Stephanie and Steven Kaufman, and Lois and Marc Kemp; his grandchildren Sarah and Bryan Trojan, Samantha Kaufman, David Kaufman, Jolie Kemp, Sean Kemp, and Max Kemp; great-grandson Leo Trojan; and sisters Florence Jaffa and Sharon Ness. He spent two years serving his country in the Korean War and was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. After his military service, he went into the building business, constructing over 600 homes in Queens, NY before becoming a pioneer in the fledgling shopping center business. As a leading shopping center developer, he built, owned, and managed over 40 shopping centers. He was involved in many philanthropies including the UJA, American Friends of the Hebrew University, and the Boca Raton Regional Hospital. He touched many lives and will be missed by all who loved him. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 31 at 1:30pm at the Boulevard-Riverside Chapel located at 1450 Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557.
Published in The New York Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019