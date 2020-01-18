NEUGEBOREN--Myron. Myron Neugeboren of Lakeville, CT, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, on November 8, 1930, he is survived by his loving family: wife, Carolyn; sons, Harlan, Robert, and Edward; daughters-in-law, Laurel, Beverly, and Sandra; grandchildren, Ross, Samantha, Jonah, Olivia, Abigail, Alexandra, Annaleah, and Ashlyn; and by his wonderful sister, Sandra Reisman. Myron was a devoted and generous husband, father, and grandfather, and the exemplar of a good and honest man. His memory will be cherished by the many who loved him. Go Giants!
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 18, 2020