1934 - 2019

Nadeen Peterson, Matrix Award Winner, Advertising Women of the Year, Ad Age Best & Brightest, died at 84. Nadeen, mother, grandmother, New York City resident, renowned advertising executive and female business pioneer passed away in her apartment on the Upper West Side in Manhattan on Saturday, July 20th, 2019.



Born in Pittsburgh in 1934, Peterson moved to New York City in 1964 to follow a career opportunity as a copywriter. Building her career though experiences at the world's most prominent advertising agencies, Peterson developed campaigns that became part of the national fabric, some of which endure today. Her work included:



TWA - Up, Up & Away

Chanel #5 - One of the Pleasures of Being a Woman

Tide - If It Got To Be Clean, It Got To Be Tide

Degree - Your Body Heat Turns It On

Nice n' Easy - It Lets Me Be Me

Oil of Olay - Total Effects



In her 1992 Advertising Woman of the Year acceptance speech, shortly after the Anita Hill hearings, Peterson with trademark grace yet relevant commentary addressed glass ceiling, equal pay, harassment and workplace pregnancy as a professional woman. See: https://vimeo.com/252991162/



Peterson spent her time between New York City, Watermill, NY and Key West, FL. She is survived by Doug Kilzer, her son; Karolyn Kovarik, daughter-in-law; Beckett Kilzer, her grandson and her beloved rescued terrier, Coco; all New York City residents. Ms. Peterson donated generously to several educational, first responder and animal charities and asked people consider similarly in her memory.



A memorial for Nadeen will be held in New York City in the fall by her family. Published on NYTimes.com from July 23 to July 24, 2019

