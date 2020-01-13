Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nadia Tscherny. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1953 - 2019

Nadia Tscherny died on December 21, 2019 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York. She had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the summer of 2018; her husband and children were by her side when she succumbed to the disease. She was 66 years old.



Nadia will be remembered always for her strength of character, intelligence, wit and love of family and friends.



Nadia received a Ph.D. in Art History from the



Born and raised in New York City, Nadia moved with her family to Ridgewood, New Jersey in 1995. She was an active member of the Ridgewood community, an enthusiastic participant in theatrical performances and a devoted member of tennis and book clubs. She loved to travel and had the pleasure of visiting Scandinavia with her husband just months before passing.



Nadia was devoted to animals, especially her cat Peanut. As a teenager she was an accomplished horseback rider and summer camp counsellor, where she developed a lifelong affection for camp songs and the outdoors. In Ridgewood she became a passionate gardener, reading dozens of books on horticulture and transforming the spaces around her family's home into an oasis of beauty and tranquility.



Nadia is survived by her husband of 36 years, Geoffrey Parnass, her two daughters Emma and Caroline, her parents, George and Sonia Tscherny, and her sister, Carla Tscherny. There will be a private memorial service for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in her name to the Ridgewood Public Library, 125 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450.

