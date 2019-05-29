Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NAEEM RATHORE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RATHORE--Naeem Gul, passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2019 at Lawrence General Hospital in Massachusetts. Born on September 21, 1931 in Sirinagar Kashmir, he immigrated to the US in the 1950's for higher education earning a BS from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 1952, followed by a Masters and PhD from Columbia University in 1955 and '65 respectively. While at Columbia, Naeem joined the United Nations, an institution which later defined and encompassed his career for 29 years. United Nations postings and achievements: Senior Political Affairs Office UNRWA, Chief of Section on Specific Problems/Disarmament Affairs Division, Department of Political and Security Council Affairs, Elected Representative to the Staff Council (nine times), Elected Chairman of Staff Committee/UN Staff Union (three times), Elected President of International Civil Servants Association (three times), Secretary of the First Committee, Chief of UN News Service, International Man of the Year 2000 - 2001, Honorary life member of UN Security and Safety Section, Chairman of Appointment and Promotion Board, Key contributor to the Department of SPQRCDT, and many others. Naeem was a truly loyal and dedicated International Civil Servant whose life touched many. He is survived by family in the US and abroad. A tribute gift may be made in his name through the UNICEF Honorary and Memorial Tribute Cards page.



