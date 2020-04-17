Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nagy Nathan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NAGY NATHAN, 99 years old, beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Boca Raton surrounded by his wife and children on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.



He was born on December 9, 1920 in Basra, Iraq, and met and married his wife in 1954 in Iran before immigrating to America in 1960 where he established himself in New York to build a family and his business. He was a dedicated and successful entrepreneur in both wholesale and retail businesses, working well into his 90s. In the later part of his career, Nagy owned a lighting store in Matawan, New Jersey and will be forever known for his stunning signature crystal chandeliers, which will adorn his kids and grandkids homes for years to come.



Nagy was the last of 6 siblings and touched the hearts of everyone who knew him with his love, honesty, perseverance and large appetite up until his final days. Among all his incredible accomplishments, he was a proud family man, first and foremost, and considered the family icon. He will be forever missed and remembered for his old school chivalry, captivating storytelling, and dapper style.



Nagy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jasmine Nathan, his oldest son Richard Nathan, his son Allen Nathan and his wife, Michelle Nathan, his daughter Rashel Plean, his six grandchildren Stacey Nathan, David Nathan, Justin Plean and his wife Brandy Plean, Joshua Nathan and his wife Annie Nathan, Lorrie Nathan, and Jenna Plean, as well as 2 great-grandsons, Bryce Nathan and Nathan Plean and many nieces and nephews. His legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who adored him so much.



