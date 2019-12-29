DAJANI--Najeeb John. Geeby was born on February 14, 1961, and died on December 21 of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (A.L.S.) He was born in Cairo and lived in Beirut until he was seven. He grew up in Westbeth artists' housing in the Village, and spent summers upstate at Goddard Riverside Camp. In the 80s and 90s, Geeby was a youth counselor in after-school and summer programs at Old St. Patrick's on Mulberry Street and Our Lady of Pompeii on Bleecker Street, and coached high school basketball in Chinatown and Brownsville. He was a roadie in the late 80s touring with Bad Brains. He created, produced, and deejayed over 500 shows for FortyDeuceRadio.com. He received a gold record as producer of 3rd Bass's hit single Pop Goes the Weasel. He wrote and produced the web series "We Deliver" with Seth zvi Rosenfeld, and co-wrote, with Adam Yauch, a film script about graphic artists in the 70s. Recently, he directed a project where 14 artists created murals for the outside walls of a Napa, CA winery. He leaves his wife, Jasmine; his sisters, Magda and Nadia; his brother, Tarek; and his mother, Virginia.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 29, 2019