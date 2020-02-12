NAKOO BRIDGEMOHAN

Obituary
BRIDGEMOHAN--Nakoo Selwyn. The Actors' Temple Board of Trustees, Congregation, Staff and Rabbi Jill Hausman wish to express our sorrow at the passing of our Construction Engineer, Selwyn Bridgemohan, 58 years of age. Bridge, as we called him, was a wonderful, caring and talented human being. He restored our beloved Temple into the beautiful building it was meant to be. We will miss him terribly. Visitation/Funeral Services were on Tuesday at Bergen Funeral Home, S. Ozone Park, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 12, 2020
