KOO--Namkil Park. Our dear halmoni passed away on April 10, in Seoul, Korea. She was 103. Born in Seoul in 1916 and educated in Japan, she taught professionally while raising four children, paving the way for future working women in a newly modernizing Korea. She immigrated to the US in the 60s and was naturalized soon after legalization. She made the city her home for four decades and considered herself a New Yorker even after returning to Korea for her last years. She was a lifelong artist, writer, devout Christian, trilingual epistolarian, and feistily independent to the end. She is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Through her devotion as a teacher, co-founder and first president of the YWCA of Queens, elder of her church, and matriarch to four generations of our family, she touched the lives of so many. She will be dearly missed by us all. Correspondence may be sent to the Koo family at: [email protected]
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019