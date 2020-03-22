Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEISS--Nan Schleisner, a woman of goodness, grace, and beauty, died Tuesday at her home in Pittsboro, NC, with family by her side. Nan embodied kindness, caring and style, and this was recognized by all who knew her. Born in 1933 in Harrisburg, PA to Hilda and Edward Schleisner, she graduated from the Katherine Sweeney Day School and the University of North Carolina Women's College in Greensboro. Nan was predeceased by her sister, Jean, and brother, Bill, to whom she was devoted. As a teenager, she sold shoes at Schleisner's, the family department store, and after college, moved to New York City to pursue a career in fashion. Nan always dressed with style. In what was then a different era, she stayed at the Barbizon Hotel and renewed her acquaintance with Burt Weiss, also from Harrisburg, who became her husband of 52 years. Their first date was for an egg cream at PJ Clarke's. After two years in the City, they moved to Skillman, NJ, where they reared three children, Margot Weiss McClellan, of Beaver, PA, Jonathan Weiss, of New York, NY, and Jennifer Weiss of Cary, NC. Nan and Burt traveled in Europe, Latin America, Asia and across the United States with an easy elegance. They raised two standard poodles, Voila and Lord Stuart, and later in life, two bichons, Fred and Chester. People mattered most to Nan. She had endless heart, was generous to those less fortunate, believed all people deserved to live in dignity and treated everyone with kindness and understanding. Nan was a wonderful, loving and sympathetic mother and grandmother who taught us gentleness and strength. Upon retirement, Nan and Burt settled in Chapel Hill and Pittsboro, NC, where they became active in the community and made many friends. Nan volunteered for numerous organizations, including the NJ Neuropsychiatric Institute, the Democratic Party and Planned Parenthood of Chapel Hill, which awarded her the Margaret Sanger Award. Nan was proud of her North Carolina heritage which dated back to the 1840's. Following Burt's death in 2007, Nan moved to Galloway Ridge where she was a popular and caring neighbor. In addition to her children and their respective spouses, Clyde McClellan, Barbara Asch, and Bruce Hamilton, Nan is survived by six grandchildren, Caroline McClellan, Alexis McClellan Cameron, Emily Weiss, Ben Weiss, Max Hamilton and Anna Hamilton. Her favorite poem describes her best: "She walks in beauty, like the night, Of cloudless climes and starry skies, And all that's best of dark and bright, Meet in her aspect and her eyes". Memorial contributions may be made to UNC Health Foundation - UNC Hospice Fund, Chatham Outreach Alliance, Inc., Chatham Animal Rescue and Education, Planned Parenthood and .



