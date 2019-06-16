Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCI AYDELOTTE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AYDELOTTE--Nanci Carol, an accomplished financial manager for high net-worth families and private foundations, died on June 12th in Rockville, MD of complications from a heart attack. She was 64. Nanci was born on November 28, 1954, and raised with her brother Michael by her parents Walter and Margaret Aydelotte in Haddon Township, NJ. Nanci had a lifelong love affair with books starting with Nancy Drew mysteries. Her first job was as a clerk in her town's library, and in her later years she also worked at Politics and Prose Bookstore hosting book events. At the time of her death, Nanci was writing a series of mysteries. A woman of many talents, she was an accomplished gardener, once planting 300 tulip bulbs in her wooded backyard in one day. The yard's real purpose was as a haven for the many wolf-hybrid and rescue dogs she adopted over the years. Nanci was also a fearless cook, at one time having taken classes with Julia Child. She was a veteran traveler including to the Soviet Union, Argentina, Southeast Asia, and New Zealand. She spent the last few years restoring a Washington, DC home designed by an acolyte of Frank Lloyd Wright, flying to Ohio to retrieve a lilac commode which perfectly matched its mid-1950's fixtures. As Nanci was fond of saying: "Second star to the right and straight on 'til morning." She is survived by her friends. No service was held. Cremation at Going Home, Woodbine, MD. Donations may be made in her name to the Betsy-Tacy Society, Terhune-Sunnybank Memorial, Washington Literacy Society, and Wild- Earth Guardians.



