1952 - 2020

Nancy B. True, 67, of New York City, died at home surrounded by family and beloved friends on September 17th after a two year fight with cancer. She was born in Waltham, Massachusetts on November 18th 1952. She was the daughter of Marilyn B. True and Robert M. True.



Nancy was the Director of Local 237's 11,000 member Retiree Division, since 1993. Nancy initiated the Teamsters Local 237 Oral History Project to preserve the history of the union. As Retiree Division director, Nancy produced a large annual Founders Day event, as well as conferences and special events in Puerto Rico and Florida. Nancy represented Local 237 as a trustee of the New York City Employees Retirement System and was a delegate to the New York City Central Labor Council.



Nancy received her B.A. from Tufts University and her M.S. from Columbia University School of Social Work. She was a fellow of the Brookdale Center on Aging of Hunter College, an adjunct faculty member of the Columbia University School of Social Work, and a field instructor for Adelphi University School of Social Work and Hunter College School of Social Work.



Nancy is survived by children Oren True Herzenberg and his wife Myriam Varjacques; Julia Herzenberg and her husband Max Perez; grandson Isaac Perez; her sister Karen M. True and niece Alyssa True; honorary sister Joan H. Sawyer; and her partner Nestor Murray-Irizarry.



A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held when the COVID-19 pandemic is over and it is safe to do so. The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation to arts organizations in New York City or Puerto Rico in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store