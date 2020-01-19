BARNES--Nancy Dennis, of New Canaan, CT, died on January 4, 2020 at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, V. Lee Barnes. Nancy was born in St. Paul, MN, to Mr. and Mrs. John P. Dennis and grew up in Scarsdale, NY. She graduated from The Masters School and Bradford Junior College, after which she attended the University of Geneva in Switzerland. She loved art and design and was a devoted student of the Art of the Painted Finish at The Isabel O'Neil Studio Workshop in New York City. She was also a prolific weaver of Nantucket lightship baskets. The Barnes lived in New York, London, Greenwich, and New Canaan, CT. In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her daughters, Sarah E. Barnes of Park City, UT, Victoria Barnes Lovely of Telluride, CO, Samantha C. Barnes of Boston, MA, her grandchildren, Simon Lovely, Margaux Lovely, George Jensen, her brother Robert H. Dennis of Houston TX, and her nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Nancy will be held on January 28th, 2020 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, New Canaan, CT at 11am.



