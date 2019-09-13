Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY BRUMM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRUMM--Nancy Stupnick. Of Manhattan, NY, died suddenly and peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from complications attendant on a thirty-year struggle with multiple myeloma. Nancy was born in Manhattan on July 21, 1939, the eldest daughter of Louis Stupnick and Florence Blanschaft. She grew up first in the Bronx surrounded by multiple generations of her immigrant family and later in Great Neck, Long Island. At the University of Wisconsin, she met her future husband Jan Brumm whom she married in 1960. Nancy worked initially as a teacher - first in the Foxboro, MA public schools and later in New York at Bank Street - and never lost her lifelong belief in the power of education to change young people's lives. Nancy was devoted to her immediate and extended family, into which many were adopted. She loved New York but also delighted in the many years she lived in London and in her second home in the South of France. Nancy loved to cook, bake and entertain and was known for a strong sense of style that she maintained right through her final years. She touched many people deeply, including those who cared for her during her last months at home. She is survived by her husband Jan, her children Nicholas and Sarah Jane, her sisters Lois Leon and Nina Epstein, her brothers-in-law Albert Leon and Larry Epstein and her beloved grandchildren Ptolemy and Zephyr and Lucas and Mala.



BRUMM--Nancy Stupnick. Of Manhattan, NY, died suddenly and peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from complications attendant on a thirty-year struggle with multiple myeloma. Nancy was born in Manhattan on July 21, 1939, the eldest daughter of Louis Stupnick and Florence Blanschaft. She grew up first in the Bronx surrounded by multiple generations of her immigrant family and later in Great Neck, Long Island. At the University of Wisconsin, she met her future husband Jan Brumm whom she married in 1960. Nancy worked initially as a teacher - first in the Foxboro, MA public schools and later in New York at Bank Street - and never lost her lifelong belief in the power of education to change young people's lives. Nancy was devoted to her immediate and extended family, into which many were adopted. She loved New York but also delighted in the many years she lived in London and in her second home in the South of France. Nancy loved to cook, bake and entertain and was known for a strong sense of style that she maintained right through her final years. She touched many people deeply, including those who cared for her during her last months at home. She is survived by her husband Jan, her children Nicholas and Sarah Jane, her sisters Lois Leon and Nina Epstein, her brothers-in-law Albert Leon and Larry Epstein and her beloved grandchildren Ptolemy and Zephyr and Lucas and Mala. Published in The New York Times on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close