NANCY CODY
CODY--Nancy Sebastian, age 89, of Shekomeko, NY and Manhattan, formerly of Katonah, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Frederic Cody. She is survived by her loving children, Peter and Elizabeth, and her beloved granddaughter Emma. Former owner of Nancy Cody Antiques, she was an avid reader and gifted musician. She was loved by all for her keen intelligence and love of culture. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only at St. Matthew's Church in Bedford, NY. The family will announce a memorial service date when it is considered safe for friends and loved ones to travel and gather together. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090-6929, or online at ASPCA.org.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
