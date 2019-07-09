Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY CONGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CONGER--Nancy Pearlstine. Nancy Pearlstine Conger died July 6, 2019 at her home in Green Pond, NJ after losing a courageous battle with bone and breast cancer . She was 73. Nancy's life combined her commitment to education and public service; her work in finance; and her love of family. Nancy served on the board of her alma mater, Wheaton College (Norton, Mass.) for sixteen years, including three years as Board Chair. Prior to that she spent eight years on the board of Ursinus College. Ursinus, located in Collegeville, Pa. -- her hometown -- recently awarded Nancy an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters. Nancy was also a member of the board of The Pingry School for twelve years, including several years when she served as its Vice Chair. At the time of her death, she was Board Chair of The Land Conservancy of New Jersey, having served on that board for six years. A 1967 graduate of Wheaton College Massachusetts, Nancy spent 50 years in financial services including stints at LF Rothchild, Mid Atlantic Bank, Kidder Peabody and US Trust Company before founding Ezray Investment Advisors which became the present-day Red Hook Management of Morristown, NJ. She is survived by her husband of 40 years William Conger, her three children, Ezra Jennings, Ray Conger and Abigail Conger, two daughters-in-law Alix and Hilary, two beloved granddaughters, Penelope and Cassie, and her brother Norman Pearlstine and sister (Lady) Marjorie Hattersley. Nancy, the daughter of Raymond and Gladys Cohen Pearlstine, was born October 30, 1945 while her father was a soldier on active duty in Okinawa during the final days of World War II. As the matriarch of her generation of the Cantor- Gerber-Pearlstine family she was always there to welcome new spouses or provide help and strength in time of need. A trip with her husband or husband and children was her idea of a good time. Nancy will be remembered by her friends and family for her strong will, sometimes salty language, can do attitude and hearty laugh. When not working or pursuing civic endeavors, she loved sharing a dry martini and good steak with family or friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Land Conservancy of New Jersey or Wheaton College Massachusetts. www.vandermay.com Published in The New York Times on July 9, 2019

