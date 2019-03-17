DALE--Nancy Wilson, August 6, 1921 - March 13, 2019. She lived in Tuxedo Park with her late husband, Chalmers Dale, for over 20 years. She retired as a Vice-President of Parker Pen, was active in the Tuxedo Park Garden Club, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Tuxedo Park, the Bronx Zoo and many other charitable organizations. Funeral Services will be March 29, 2019 at 11am at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Tuxedo Park, NY. Donations may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or the Bronx Zoo.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019