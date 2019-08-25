DANE--Nancy Greeff Sartorius, of Sarasota, FL And Quogue, NY died on August 23, 2019 after a short illness in her 90th year. Nancy is survived by her two nephews Douglas and David Greeff, and three stepsons John, Peter and Scott Sartorius. She was predeceased by her first husband John M. Sartorius in 1998 and her second husband Nelson B. Dane in 2008. She graduated from the Mount Vernon Seminary, Washington, D.C. and Bennett Junior College. She spent her entire career as an advertising production manager at MD Publications. Visitation will occur on Tuesday, August 27 from 6-8pm at the Werner-Rothwell Funeral Home, at 60 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 11am at the Church of Atonement in Quogue, NY. Interment will follow in the Quogue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Quogue Library, 4 Midland Street, Quogue 11959 or the East End Hospice, PO Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.



