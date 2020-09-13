1/1
NANCY DINE
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DINE--Nancy Lee. nee Minto, born in Cleveland on March 7, 1937 to Robert E. and Ann M. Minto, passed away peacefully from complications related to lung cancer on September 6, 2020 after a short stay at Mount Sinai West Hospital. Nancy received her BFA from Ohio University. An accomplished photographer and filmmaker, Nancy was nominated for an Academy Award in 1996 in the Best Documentary Short Subjects category. Nancy was a longtime Board Member of Film Forum in New York. She was also a fierce advocate for women's reproductive rights, and served on the Board of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York for many years. Nancy, known as "Granny" to her family, loved ballet, music, reading and films, and enjoyed weekly visits and lunches with her grandchildren; who loved to congregate in her beautiful apartment overlooking Lincoln Center, filled with books, vintage photographs and flowers. Famously, a bowl of M & M's was always present on Granny's coffee table. Nancy is survived by her brother, Nelson; her sons, Jeremiah, Matthew and Nicholas; her daughters-in-law, Anne- Marie, Debbie and Vanessa; her grandchildren, Emily (and Yiannis), Nina (and Kika), Dexter (and Clare), Jack, August, Violet, Josephine and Will; and her great- grandson, Kai. Donations may be made in her name to Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. Her family will memorialize her privately.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved