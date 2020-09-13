DINE--Nancy Lee. nee Minto, born in Cleveland on March 7, 1937 to Robert E. and Ann M. Minto, passed away peacefully from complications related to lung cancer on September 6, 2020 after a short stay at Mount Sinai West Hospital. Nancy received her BFA from Ohio University. An accomplished photographer and filmmaker, Nancy was nominated for an Academy Award in 1996 in the Best Documentary Short Subjects category. Nancy was a longtime Board Member of Film Forum in New York. She was also a fierce advocate for women's reproductive rights, and served on the Board of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York for many years. Nancy, known as "Granny" to her family, loved ballet, music, reading and films, and enjoyed weekly visits and lunches with her grandchildren; who loved to congregate in her beautiful apartment overlooking Lincoln Center, filled with books, vintage photographs and flowers. Famously, a bowl of M & M's was always present on Granny's coffee table. Nancy is survived by her brother, Nelson; her sons, Jeremiah, Matthew and Nicholas; her daughters-in-law, Anne- Marie, Debbie and Vanessa; her grandchildren, Emily (and Yiannis), Nina (and Kika), Dexter (and Clare), Jack, August, Violet, Josephine and Will; and her great- grandson, Kai. Donations may be made in her name to Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. Her family will memorialize her privately.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store