GILBERT--Nancy Merrick. Passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, following a stroke at the age of 103 in Redding, CT. Born Nancy Thompson Merrick in Evanston, IL, the eldest child of George Clinton Merrick and Gertrude Lake Merrick, with siblings George, Richard, Jane and Margaret. She graduated from Roycemore School in Evanston, then majored in history at Smith College, in Northampton, MA, graduating in 1937. In 1939, she married Phil Edward Gilbert, Jr., an attorney and also from Evanston. After World War II, the couple moved east where Phil pursued his law career, settling in Larchmont, NY with their young daughter, Mary. Even while raising two more children, sons John and Clinton, Nancy still managed to become active in both the League of Women Voters and The Junior League, for which she set up The Golden Shoestring thrift shop, a venture that still continues. In 1959, the family moved to Ossining, NY, taking up residence in The Croft, a Tudor-style house bought from the Gerard Swope estate. The Croft was built in 1913 by antiques dealer Arthur S. Vernay, with elements from authentic Tudor residences from Norfolk, England dating back to 1357, and transported across the Atlantic. An avid gardener, Nancy oversaw the restoration of the house and personally recreated the formal rose garden to its original splendor. She also initiated the collaboration with the Swope family and the Brooklyn Botanical Garden to create a nature reserve and education center that ultimately grew to become the 1000-acre Teatown Lake Reservation with its mission of inspiring community environmental stewardship. Teatown acquired the Croft and surrounding property following the death of Phil Gilbert in 2008. In the many years after Nancy and Phil divorced in 1967, Nancy left a mark on every place she lived: in Santa Barbara, CA, where she designed and made cerulean blue vestments for the clergy and the altar dressing for Saint Michael's University Church in Isla Vista, CA; in Somers, NY where she was active in Meals on Wheels while organizing the local Bluebird club, supervising the construction and sale of scores of bluebird houses to promote a renewed population of the species; and in Southbury, CT where she was a docent at Glebe House in Woodbury, an 18th-century house-museum where she learned how to spin and weave, made period costumes for all the docents, and helped to restore the historic Gertrude Jekyll Garden. In 2001, she moved to Meadow Ridge in Redding, CT, where she helped organize yearly art shows and personally designed, dug and cultivated raised-bed garden plots for the residents. An accomplished water-colorist, Nancy continued to be a prolific painter of wildflowers and landscapes for many years. Nancy is survived by her sister, Margaret (Barrett), and by her children Mary (Hyman), John and Clinton. A celebration of her life will be held with the flowers in bloom at Meadow Ridge, where a commemorative plaque in her honor will be placed in the gardens she created. Memorial donations may be made to Glebe House Museum & Gertrude Jekyll Garden. www.



