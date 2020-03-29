HUNTER--Nancy Kelley. On March 22, Nancy's life ended, age 77, at home in Veyrier du Lac, France, after a long, fierce battle with cancer. Her last earthly pleasure, the anemones and hellebores in bloom in her splendid garden. Daughter of Arthur and Libbie Lief; widow of Burt Hunter. Nancy is survived by son John Reed Kelly (Denise); sister Ruth Lief Malin; nephew Mark Malin (Rina); grandnephews, Andrew, Charles (Ava) and James Malin; cousin Karen Obidahi; many good friends; and her beloved chows, Ruffi and Raffi. An accomplished artist and teacher, Nancy earned degrees from Queens College and Marywood University. She was a world traveler with a sharp-edged wit, a rare female with a career in the architectural glass industry. Her former pastimes, interests and adventures were diverse; she skied in the Alps; gardened with a passion; went fishing in Alaska; jogged; shopped for fabric in Moroccan souks; sailed the Greek islands; kept an extensive bird-watcher's life list; enjoyed Backgammon, crossword and acrostic puzzles and excelled at Scrabble. Everywhere that Nancy went, and in everything she did, she sparkled with joie de vivre, and she will shine in our loving memories forever.



