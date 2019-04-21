JONAS--Nancy Greene, of Laguna Woods, CA (formerly of Schenectady, NY), a daughter of the late Sarah and Howard Greene, died peacefully on April 10, 2019. A much-loved elementary school teacher, Nancy was a free and generous spirit with a keen intellect whose passions included gardening, world travel and art. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 61 years, Manfred Jonas, and her sister Alice, Nancy is survived by her children Andrew, Kate, Emily and Matthew, their spouses and eight grandchildren. Please send condolences to [email protected] gmail.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY JONAS.
O'Connor Mortuary - FD- 1293
25301 Alicia Parkway
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
(949) 581-4300
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2019