NANCY JONAS

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY JONAS.

JONAS--Nancy Greene, of Laguna Woods, CA (formerly of Schenectady, NY), a daughter of the late Sarah and Howard Greene, died peacefully on April 10, 2019. A much-loved elementary school teacher, Nancy was a free and generous spirit with a keen intellect whose passions included gardening, world travel and art. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 61 years, Manfred Jonas, and her sister Alice, Nancy is survived by her children Andrew, Kate, Emily and Matthew, their spouses and eight grandchildren. Please send condolences to [email protected] gmail.com
Funeral Home
O'Connor Mortuary - FD- 1293
25301 Alicia Parkway
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
(949) 581-4300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.