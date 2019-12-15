Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY LAMPE. View Sign Service Information St Paul's Episcopal Church 200 Main St Chatham, NJ 07928 Memorial service 1:00 PM St. Paul's Episcopal Church Chatham , NJ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LAMPE--Nancy Wilson. Of Summit, NJ and Nantucket, MA, died peacefully on December 3 at home in Summit in the company of her beloved Labrador Retriever "Summer," her caregiver and surrogate daughter Sofia and her sister DeeDee. "Nan," as she preferred, was born July 10, 1946 in Abington, PA; she was a graduate of Abington Friends School, Muskingum University and attended the University of Pennsylvania. She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church in Summit, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Nantucket, Pennsylvania Horticulture Society and the Nantucket Garden Club. She volunteered for many organizations including: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, American Red Cross, Nantucket Historical Society, etc. Nan was an avid gardener, enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and had passports full of stamps from her varied travel adventures. But her main passion was breeding and loving Labrador Retrievers. Nan was pre-deceased by her parents Pauline Stayer and William R. Wilson and her husband John S. Lampe. She is survived by her brother, Robert Wilson and wife Nancy Beard Wilson of Kentfield, CA; her sister Doris W. (DeeDee) Perry of Cohasset, MA; her nephews and niece Stephen Perry, Beth Brown, Benjamin Wilson and Andrew Wilson; and grandnephew and nieces: Fiona Wilson, Tony Wilson, Erica Brown and Sophie Wilson. A memorial service and celebration of Nan's life will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 1 o'clock at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Chatham, NJ and in the late summer of 2020 in Nantucket. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10006 (



