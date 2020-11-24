1940 - 2020

Nancy (Lane) Tomaselli, of Warwick, NY, 80, died on November 20, 2020, at Valley View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Goshen, NY.

Born in Houlton, ME, on November 18, 1940, she was the daughter of Paul and Nancy (O'Donnell) Lane. She grew up in Houlton, after which she attended the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, MA, and the Parsons School of Design, New York, NY.

Nancy remained in New York City, pursuing a career in commercial art, starting in animation, hand-inking, and painting animators' drawings onto cels for television commercials at Stars and Stripes Studios. She also worked at Perpetual Motion Pictures (e.g., Berenstain Bears, Strawberry Shortcake) from 1980 to 1982, then worked at Hoffer & Silvermintz in the mid-1980's. She later went on to work for the Academy Award–winning Hubley Studios, helping to create both short and full-length features for PBS. She also worked on such classics as Schoolhouse Rock. While at Cel-Art Studios she did the inking and painting for classic television commercials for Hawaiian Punch, Hostess Cakes, and Cheerios. Much later, in the 1990s, she worked on MTV's animated series, Beavis and Butthead, as well as the 1996 full-length feature Beavis and Butthead Do America.

Nancy was also a highly talented and prolific Photorealist painter of animals in the wild.

She was married to Rudolph Tomaselli of Warwick, NY, who predeceased her by several months, and is survived by her daughter, Susan Fensten; grandson, Anthony DeSeta; brothers: Michael, David, and Christopher; and five step-children: Frances Melder, Gordon Tomaselli, Alice Warren, Rudolph Tomaselli, and James Tomaselli; as well as several step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Ilia Fensten.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on December 10th at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

