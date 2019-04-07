Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY LONEY. View Sign





LONEY--Nancy S., 87, of Westerly, RI, died peacefully in her sleep March 28, 2019. Born in 1932 in New York City, she graduated from Simmons College in Boston, MA, and received a Masters degree in art history from Hunter College in 1974. After 52 years as a Manhattan resident, where she ran a successful interior design business, she retired with her husband to Rhode Island - there, she founded Opening Doors For Westerly's Children - a non-profit that promoted literacy in young children. She loved to travel, was fluent in French, an avid bridge player, passionate and ambitious cook, a late-in-life exercise enthusiast, and she never missed a single week of the New York Times crossword puzzle - which she did in ink. She is survived by her brother Harold Shevers and his wife Sandra, of Cincinnati, OH; her daughter Susan Allen Loney of Providence, RI; her son Fredrick Roosevelt Loney III, of Westerly, RI; her grandchildren Alice Loney Peterson and her husband Geoffrey, Henry Oestreich all of Brooklyn, NY; and her great grandchild Maud Beatrice Peterson. She was predeceased by her husband Fredrick Roosevelt Loney, Jr., to whom she was married for 55 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in her name be made to Opening Doors for Westerly's Children; PO BOX 2955, Westerly, RI 02891 or through the website: Openingdoorswesterly.org Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close