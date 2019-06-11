MCBEAN--Nancy Hoguet, age 100, died peacefully at home on June 7, 2019. Born in New York City on November 21, 1918, she was the daughter of Dr. Joseph Peter Hoguet and Helen Gourd Hoguet. She grew up in New York and Locust Valley with three brothers, Lawrence, Roland and Peter. She enlisted as a WAVE in the Navy in WWII and was stationed in Hawaii. There she met George Helmer, a Navy lieutenant, in 1945. They were married in 1946. Nancy and George lived in both California and New Jersey during their 37 years of marriage. Following George's death, she married Peter McBean, who died in 1997. She was a resident of Boca Grande, FL but maintained a home in Glen Cove, NY, where she died. Nancy was an enthusiastic golfer and bridge player. She was a member of golf clubs in Hillsborough, CA, Bernardsville, NJ, San Francisco, Pebble Beach, CA, Locust Valley, NY and Fishers Island, NY. Nancy was a vibrant person who exuded charm, warmth, and good humor. Nancy was a steadfast friend and a devoted wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, and aunt. She is survived by her son, Peter Helmer and his wife, two grandchildren, two great- grandchildren, two step- daughters, a niece, and three nephews. Her brothers predeceased her. A memorial service will held at 11am Wednesday, June 12 at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church, 28 School St., Bayville, NY 11709. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, P.O. Box 181, Boca Grande, FL 33921.
Published in The New York Times on June 11, 2019