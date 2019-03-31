ROTHKRUG--Nancy, (nee Leventhal) on March 27, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Loving wife of the late Leonard Rothkrug. Devoted mother of Hiram, Adam, Irene (Koegel), Simon and their spouses. Proud Nana of ten grandchildren and beloved sister of Carole Whyte and nephew Jamie. She will miss her companions Brenda and Jen. Funeral services private. Donations to Planned Parenthood can be made in her memory.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019