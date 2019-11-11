SALEN--Nancy Judith, 80 years old, of Haworth, NJ, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Hackensack University Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:30am on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel in Paramus, NJ, with Rabbi David Widzer of Kol Dorot officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Parks Cemetery in Paramus. Nancy Judith Salen was born in Philadelphia, PA, to Bee and Joseph Bell on May 19, 1939. She grew up in Ardentown, in Wilmington, DE. She received an undergraduate degree in English at Antioch College and an MSW from the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Work. She later returned to graduate school for a second Master's Degree in teaching English as a Second Language. She was married to Dr. Gerald Salen on June 30, 1963, by her uncle, Rabbi Louis Parris of Philadelphia. In addition to her husband Gerald, she is survived by her children Philip (Michiyo), Louis (Maria), Jennifer (Yuanjun Tang), and Ruth (Jeroen Smits), and by her grandchildren Aaron, Isabelle, Vicki, Arabella and Emily Bell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Jewish World Service or to The Antioch Review.



