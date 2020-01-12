SELIGSOHN--Nancy Charlotte. Artist and illustrator of celebrated books Pippi Longstocking, Pippi Goes on Board, and Pippi on the Seven Seas (Scholastic paperback series 1959-60, first American printing). Nancy died at age 90 on December 14, 2019. Born in Manhattan on March 26, 1929 to Samuel and Stella (Winter) Seligsohn, Nancy grew up in Far Rockaway, Queens. She is a graduate of Fiorello H. Laguardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts after which she attended University of Iowa. Nancy spent her career as a commercial and freelance artist. In addition to the Pippi books, Nancy illustrated This is Goggle by Bentz Plageman; Let's go to a Bakery by N. Buccheimer and Mechido Aziza and Ahmed by Giggy Lezra. Her watercolors and oil paintings have been exhibited in many venues including the National Arts Club; Ligoa Duncan Galleries; Viscaya Art exhibition; and her work has been represented in permanent collections at several NYC galleries as well as in private collections at the Children's Book Council and Friends of Central Park. In the 1950s, Nancy worked at McCall's Pattern Magazine as art director of the promotion department; also, as assistant art director of McCall's Chemical Week Magazine. She is listed in "Who's Who of American Women" 1975-76 and 1977-78; Directory of Distinguished Americans 1983; Foremost Women of the 20th Century 1987. Predeceased by two brothers, George and Leo Seligsohn, and sister-in-law Adrea Seligsohn; survived by nieces Diane Seligsohn, Laura Seligsohn-Williams, and Susan Seligsohn Howell; and nephews Ben Seligsohn, Robert Seligsohn, and Steven Epstein; as well as by many cousins, and grandnieces and nephews. Nancy will be forever remembered for her sharp wit, deep philosophical thinking and questioning mind, abundant creativity, and aesthetic sensibilities. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Nancy C. Seligsohn Artist Fund at Alumni & Friends of Laguardia, 100 Amsterdam Avenue, Room 853, NY, NY 10023.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020