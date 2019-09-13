SPRIGGS--Nancy, artist, friend, mother, died peacefully on September 10, 2019, at the age of 99. A lifelong New Yorker, she is survived by her daughters Barbara and Julie, their husbands Patrick and Glenn, and her granddaughters Caitlin and Chloe. As a serious artist, she drew the figure throughout her life; her paintings were both objective and non-objective. She was beloved by the many friends she made everywhere--on buses, in the League of Women Voters, on the street, in art studios--and, she was famous for her dinner parties.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 13, 2019