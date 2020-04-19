Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY TILGHMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TILGHMAN--Nancy Clarice Hoguet. Passed away on April 11, 2020 in her home in Locust Valley, NY. She was 59. Nancy was born in Princeton, NJ to Gwendoline von Rothschild and Roland Hoguet. Her maternal grandparents, Baron Alphonse and Baroness Clarice von Rothschild of the Austrian banking family moved to New York following the "Anschluss," the March 12, 1938 annexation of Austria into Nazi Germany. Her paternal grandfather, Dr. Joseph Peter Hoguet, was a prominent surgeon at the Hospital for the Ruptured and Crippled (presently the Hospital of Special Surgery), Professor of Surgery at Cornell, a member of the French Hospital, and consultant at the North Country Community Hospital of Glen Cove. Upon graduating from Barnard College, Nancy pursued a career in journalism as a CNN field producer and writer and subsequently as a New York Times freelance writer covering society, arts, education and the environment. Later she helped launch the Huffington Post's New York vertical. Inheriting her mother's family's passion for art, she received a Master's in Contemporary Art from the Sotheby's Institute; thereafter working at Sotheby's Client Services, assisting German and French speaking clients to enhance their art collections. She received her Botanical Art and Illustration Certification at the New York Botanical Garden. Nancy was a gifted water colorist in her own right, and well known for her elegant taste and creativity. Her love of nature stemmed from her time in Langau, the family's former Austrian hunting estate, where as soon as she could walk, she prowled the forests, mountains and valleys. It was there she shared some of the happiest moments with her family and with great joy also her Austrian friends and those from around the world. A New York City resident, Nancy was a member of the Colony Club, Piping Rock Club, Bathing Corporation of Southampton and the Meadow Club. She served on the Women and Foreign Policy Program Advisory Council at the Council on Foreign Relations and co-founded "Women's Partnership for Science" at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. Nancy will always be remembered as a force of nature. She loved her children deeply. The passionate loyalty she felt for her family and friends was fueled by her generosity, curiosity, and her sparkling enthusiasm that was contagious at social occasions and in private conversations alike. Her humor was infectious, and her laughter could be heard from miles away. She will be deeply missed. Nancy is survived by her three children, Gwendoline, George and Henry Tilghman; partner Walter Terry; brother Geoffrey Hoguet and sister-in- law, Annalu Ponti; and the many for whom she was an irreplaceable spirit in their lives. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all come together to celebrate Nancy's extraordinary life. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Memorial Sloan Kettering, The Boys and Girls Club of America, or Fountain House - all of which Nancy supported throughout her lifetime.



