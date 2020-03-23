Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nanette L Laitman. View Sign Service Information Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 (212)-288-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

1948 - 2020

Nanette L. Laitman, the impeccably stylish matriarch of our family, died on March 23, 2020, she was 95 years old. Born in New York City in 1924, she was the daughter of pharmaceutical executive William S. Lasdon and Mildred D. Lasdon. Her family's home is now the Lasdon Park and Arboretum in Somers, NY. Nanette was one of the main benefactors and a founder of the Museum of Arts and Design in Manhattan. She served on MAD's Board of Directors for 25 years, including as its president. She also funded the Nanette L. Laitman Documentation Project for Craft and Decorative Arts in America at the Smithsonian Archives in American Art. In addition, she provided the funding for the Nanette Laitman Distinguished Professor of Healthcare Policy and Research at Weill-Cornell Medicine. She also generously donated her time and resources to supporting many other cultural and arts institutions in her beloved city of New York. Nanette was a truly amazing needlepoint artist, an avid world traveler and a passionate collector of craft and decorative arts. She sponsored many emerging artists in the American Craft movement. Loyal and devoted friend and mentor to many, she was spirited and always spoke her mind until the very end. Nanette died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her two daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held on a future date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Museum of Arts and Design.

