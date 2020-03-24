Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANETTE LAITMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAITMAN--Nanette L. The Museum of Arts and Design deeply mourns the passing of our beloved friend and dedicated Trustee Nanette L. Laitman. As Board President, Nan's visionary leadership ushered the Museum into a new era of growth and influence. Her steadfast generosity to MAD and other institutions has made a lasting impact on New York City. "Nan's passion for the arts especially contemporary handcraft and MAD was like no other," said Chris Scoates, the Museum's Nanette L. Laitman Director. "She was a joy to work with and a wellspring of inspiration and support for all we do. We will be forever grateful for her keen wisdom, boundless altruism, and ardent devotion to the Museum." Nan joined MAD's Board of Trustees in 1994. Authentic, caring, and forthright, she led by example: providing vital sustaining support for the Museum's capital campaign and fully immersing herself in the building of the Museum's home at 2 Columbus Circle. Through her stewardship, MAD became a cynosure for exceptional craftsmanship and an essential proponent of the research needed to ensure that the country's finest craft artists were not overlooked. In recognition of Nan's achievements, the Museum's exhibition floors are known as the Nanette L. Laitman Galleries. Memories of Nan's elegant presence, love of adventure, and engaging smile will be cherished. Our heartfelt sympathies to Nan's children, Bonnie Eletz and Cathy Seligman. Our condolences as well to her grandchildren Michele Metsch, Abby Eletz, and Leigh Dal, and great- grandchildren Aaron, Ella, Jordan, and Nathan, and her entire family. Nan's legacy will live on at MAD in the extraordinary works she gifted to the Museum's permanent collection and through her granddaughter Abby, who continues her grandmother's commitment to MAD as a Board Trustee. Michele Cohen, Chair, Board of Trustees and Chris Scoates, Nanette L. Laitman Director, Museum of Arts and Design



