LAITMAN--Nanette L. Weill Cornell Medicine mourns the loss of our dear friend and longtime benefactor Nanette Laitman. A dedicated advocate of science and medicine, with interests ranging from neuroscience to public health, Nan leaves an enduring legacy of philanthropy at Weill Cornell Medicine. Over the years, she generously funded multiple programs and professorships, including the Nanette Laitman Distinguished Professor of Healthcare Policy and Research, the Nanette Laitman Professorship of Neurology and Neuroscience, and the Nanette Laitman Clinical Scholars in Healthcare Policy and Research. She also served as a member of the Dean's Council for many years. The daughter of William and Mildred Lasdon, she and the Lasdon family have supported Weill Cornell Medicine for five decades - a legacy that can be seen across the institution and includes the Lasdon Biomedical Research Center and the Jacob Lasdon House student residence. Nan will be fondly remembered for her warm friendship, keen instincts and vibrant spirit. We offer our deepest condolences to her daughters Cathy Seligman and Bonnie Eletz, and their families and friends. Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi, Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean Jessica M. Bibliowicz, Chairman, Board of Overseers Weill Cornell Medicine



