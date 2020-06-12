1935 - 2020
Naomi Ann Powers Thornton, an actor, founder of the Theatre Company of Boston, and loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Born in York, Maine to Walter A. Powers and Marion Powers. Naomi received a B.A. in Philosophy from Bryn Mawr College. She studied method acting in New York City and moved to Boston to become an important figure in both the Boston and New York theater scenes. She married John Havens Thornton and lovingly raised two children, Audrey Powers Thornton and Amy Brooks Thornton, while founding the Theatre Company of Boston (TCB) in 1963. Naomi performed on the stage with passion and great talent. Her intelligence and fiery nature combined with her sophistication and grace made Naomi's performances more than memorable. She acted in and directed new experimental theater in Boston and New York, always pushing the boundaries of what was accepted and conventional.
Naomi became a highly respected acting teacher with positions at Boston University, Brandeis College, and in 1978 moved to New York City where she taught at the Actor's Studio, the Michael Howard Studios and Bard College, while continuing to act onstage. Her students loved and respected her. Naomi trained them in method acting and devoted her personal time and attention to their careers, attending their performances in New York City while giving encouragement and wisdom. She taught acting and theater until she was 80 years old.
For the last three years Naomi was a resident at Cadbury Commons senior living home in Cambridge, MA where she made many friends and received compassionate and loving care from the staff.
Naomi cherished time spent with her family and friends, and they with her. She was loved and respected as the matriarch of the Thornton Powers Family, keeping its many far flung members connected. Her children, grandchildren, sister, brothers, and all her dear friends and colleagues looked forward to the many gatherings of family and friends that she organized in Martha's Vineyard and in her New York City apartment. Naomi always gave the utmost courtesy and respect to everyone equally. She is remembered as kind and gracious, with a side of irreverence and great wit.
She is survived by her two daughters, Audrey Powers Thornton and Amy Brooks Thornton, her six grandchildren, Hayley Powers Thornton-Kennedy and her husband Andrew Townshend, Nathan Gallaudet Kennedy, Colette La Monica Kelly, Julian Kelly, Josephine Kelly and Marian Havens Kennedy, her brother Neville Powers and her sister Denise Powers, many nieces and nephews, and the rest of the Powers and Thornton families. An in person Memorial Celebration of Naomi's Life will be held at a later date to be announced when family and friends can once again safely attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Naomi's memory may be made to either:
The Vermont Food Bank
https://2709.thankyou4caring.org/vt
foodbank/givenow?default=60
or
The Massachusetts COVID19 relief fund
https://www.macovid19relieffund.org/
Please visit the online guestbook (FB Group) at https://www.facebook.com/groups/308
807320110427/
to leave expressions of sympathy and memories of Naomi.
Published in New York Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.